Aquaculture Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

The global aquaculture market size was valued at $285,359.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $378,005.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growth of the aquaculture market can be attributed to growing need for food security. Currently, aquaculture is an absolute necessity to meet food demand and supply. This industry provides high-quality and disease-free fish by rearing fish in an environment that meets hygiene standards. Aquaculture activity is also utilized by industries to conserve species that are on the verge of extinction. Moreover, advanced technology enhances yield of aquaculture.

The global aquaculture market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in health awareness among consumers about intake of balanced nutrient quantities. Moreover, rise in government rules and regulations in different countries that promote fish farming to meet growth in demand to cope with food insecurities is expected to further boost the market growth. However, increase in water pollution and changes in climatic conditions hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in the adoption of veganism and implementation of stringent regulations toward animal cruelty act as the major restraints of the global market. On the contrary, rise in popularity protein rich diet is expect to open avenue for the global aquaculture market growth.

The global aquaculture market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players including WH Group, Smithfield Foods, JBS S.A., Danish Crown, Triumph Foods, Tönnies, Tyson Foods Inc., Vion Food Group Ltd., Yurun Group, and Shuanghui Development.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak significantly affected the demand for seafood. The market witnessed drastic decline in sales of fish products due to supply chain disruption and reduction of out-of-home consumptions as restaurants and hostels were closed.

However, at-home consumption of fish products has increased during the lockdown in several countries. Moreover, restaurants and hotels are reopened, which is expected to help the market get back on track.

The global aquaculture market is segmented on the basis of environment, fish type, and region. Based on environment, the market is classified into marine water, fresh water, and brackish water. The fresh water segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of fish type, the market is divided into carps, mollusks, crustaceans, mackerels, sea bream, and others. The mollusks segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around one-fifth of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The global aquaculture market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total revenue, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

