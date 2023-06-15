Governments of Canada And Saskatchewan Break Ground on Affordable Housing for Young Families

CANADA, June 15 - Released on June 15, 2023

Young families in need of secure, affordable housing will soon have access to five new affordable homes in the community of Prince Albert in part thanks to a $1.5 million investment by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, the City of Prince Albert and Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. (PACHSI).

Today, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prince Albert Northcote Alana Ross on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky, representatives from the City of Prince Albert and PACHSI officially celebrated the beginning of construction on new affordable housing for young families.

The project includes a five-plex building that will provide much-needed housing and resources supporting neighborhood goals. Located at 1901-15th St West in Prince Albert, the five-plex will include four two-bedroom units providing families in the community a secure and affordable place to call home with supports from PACHSI tenant support resource, Native Coordinating Council (NCC) and KidsFirst. The building will also include a one-bedroom unit intended for a community elder.

Funding provided to the project includes:

$1.1 million from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) - Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy

$252,985 from PACHSI

$29,000 in land contributions from PACHSI

$25,000 from the City of Prince Albert

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Hussen. "Today's announcement reflects the Government of Canada’s ongoing collaboration with all orders of government to deliver meaningful results and increased affordability for Canadians, including the five young families that will benefit from these new affordable homes in Prince Albert. This is just one of the many ways the National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind.”

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project that will provide housing to young families," Ross said. "Our government will continue to work with partners to meet our commitment to improve housing affordability and better support individuals and families that are in greatest housing need."

"We understand that young families today face a unique set of challenges," Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said. "This project is a crucial step toward addressing these issues head-on and demonstrates the commitment to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their age or economic status, has access to the resources and support they need. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this incredible project for our community."

"PA Community Housing Society is excited about our newest project, four units for young singles/couples just starting their family and one accessible unit for elders/seniors- either a single or a couple," PACHSI Manager Linda Boyer said. "We wish to thank Saskatchewan Housing Corporation for providing 70 per cent of the funding for the construction which will keep the rental rates very affordable for the intended occupants we will be housing. Everyone deserves a safe, secure and affordable place to call home."

Quick Facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The CMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments.

PACHSI is a long-standing affordable housing agency that partners with SHC to develop and operate a range of rental housing types with and without supports. They offer a wide variety of support services on homelessness and housing, poverty and mental health.

Associated Links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government’s vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $806 million to develop or repair more than 18,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Shiraz Keushgerian

Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Email: Shiraz.Keushgerian@infc.gc.ca

Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Email: media@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Media Relations

Ministry of Social Services

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: MediaMSS@gov.sk.ca