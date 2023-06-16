vTv Therapeutics Partner Cantex Pharmaceuticals Licenses Exclusive Rights to Intellectual Property from Georgetown University for Azeliragon as a Potential Treatment for Cancer-Related Cognitive Decline

vTv discovered small molecule RAGE inhibitor is being developed by Cantex under worldwide development and commercialization agreement

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin (TTP399) as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes ("T1D"), announced today that Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently obtained an exclusive worldwide license from Georgetown University for intellectual property related to the potential use of azeliragon to treat, prevent or alleviate cancer treatment-related cognitive decline. Azeliragon, a small molecule receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) inhibitor, was originally discovered by vTv and studied as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Prior to licensing azeliragon to Cantex, vTv produced a substantial body of clinical data supporting the safety and tolerability of azeliragon, as well as preclinical data demonstrating the potential therapeutic benefit of vTv’s RAGE antagonists on several diseases, including cancer and diabetic complications.



“We once again extend our congratulations to our partners at Cantex on the continued strengthening of their IP estate for azeliragon. Already protected by a robust composition of matter patent and a variety of regulatory exclusivities, azeliragon has broad therapeutic potential which, if realized, could result in sizeable commercial opportunities in oncology and multiple other indications in which RAGE is implicated,” said Paul Sekhri, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics. “We look forward to the results of Cantex's collaboration with Georgetown, which will provide greater visibility into the potential of azeliragon to alleviate cognitive decline caused by chemotherapy.”

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally administered small molecule drug, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the tumor microenvironment. Azeliragon was originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by vTv Therapeutics from whom Cantex licensed it. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated. Cantex is also developing azeliragon for the treatment of brain metastasis, metastatic pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, and neoadjuvant therapy of breast cancer. In addition, a phase 2/3 trial is currently enrolling hospitalized COVID-19 patients, evaluating the efficacy of azeliragon in the prevention of acute kidney injury.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and cystic fibrosis related diabetes. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and glioblastoma and other cancers and cancer treatment-related conditions. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential grant of the FDA Approval. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the agreements and transactions described in this release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including the risk that the FDA Approval is not received on a timely basis or at all, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts:

Investors:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media:

Selina Husain / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, Inc.

shusain@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com