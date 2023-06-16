Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs and a Reinvested Distribution for iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis as well as a reinvested distribution for iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 27, 2023, will receive distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.098
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.054
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.243
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.385
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.323
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.155
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.033
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.166
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.218
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.690
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.052
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.176
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.079
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.073
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.552
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.242
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.076
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.280
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.258
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.304
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.280
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.081
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.060
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.095
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.290
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.217
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.191
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.071
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.228
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.060
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.097
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.103
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.076
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.219
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.161
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.073
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.305
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.280
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.152
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.118
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.450
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.358
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.060
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.066
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.087
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.726
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.080
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.117
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.736
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.053
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.039
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.051
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.100
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.055
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.115
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.086
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.609
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.456
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.150
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.616
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.102
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.183
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.250
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.217
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.199
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.200
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.570
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.298
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.099
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.168
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.500
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.495
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.382
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.109
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.133
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.080
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.108
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.081
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.165
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.031
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.425
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.185
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 1.214
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.067
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.358
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.086
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.075
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.076
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.267
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.047
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.057
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.073
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.468
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.141
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.083
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.137
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.103
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.157
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.119
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.536
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.381
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.175
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.088
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.058
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.230
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.305
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.294
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.166
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.045
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.060
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.197
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.221
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.058
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.042
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.057
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.056
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.435
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.024
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.049
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.089
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.069
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.051
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.057
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.127
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.128
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.248
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.195
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.036
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.104
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.115
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.086
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.173
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.100
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.094
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.095
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.071
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.089
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.170
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.411
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.308
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.165
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.082
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.106
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.079
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.118
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.529

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.204

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 26, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

June Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF





Fund Name 		Fund
Ticker		 Reinvested
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.35076

The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.07 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


