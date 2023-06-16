BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs and a Reinvested Distribution for iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis as well as a reinvested distribution for iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 27, 2023, will receive distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.098 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.054 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.243 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.385 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.323 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.155 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.033 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.166 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.218 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.690 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.052 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.176 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.079 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.073 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.552 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.242 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.076 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.280 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.258 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.304 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.280 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.081 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.060 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.095 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.290 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.217 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.191 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.071 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.228 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.060 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.097 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.103 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.076 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.219 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.161 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.073 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.305 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.280 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.152 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.118 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.450 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.358 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.060 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.045 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.066 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.087 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.726 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.080 iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.117 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.736 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.053 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.039 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.051 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.100 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.055 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.115 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.086 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.609 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.456 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.150 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.616 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.102 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.183 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.250 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.217 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.199 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.200 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.570 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.298 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.099 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.168 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.500 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.495 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.382 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.109 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.133 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.080 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.108 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.081 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.044 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.165 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.031 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.425 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.185 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 1.214 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.067 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.358 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.086 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.075 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.076 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.267 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.047 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.057 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.073 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.468 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.141 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.083 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.137 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.103 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.157 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.119 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.536 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.381 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.175 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.088 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.058 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.230 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.172 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.305 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.294 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.166 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.045 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.060 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.197 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.221 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.058 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.042 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.057 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.056 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.435 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.024 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.049 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.089 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.069 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.051 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.057 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.127 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.128 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.248 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.195 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.036 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.104 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.115 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.086 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.173 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.100 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.094 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.095 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.071 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.089 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.170 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.411 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.308 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.165 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.082 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.106 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.079 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.118 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.529

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.204

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 26, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

June Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF









Fund Name Fund

Ticker Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.35076

The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

