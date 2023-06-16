Enviri Corporation, formerly Harsco Corporation, to begin trading under new NYSE ticker NVRI on June 20, 2023

NYSE Ticker Symbol Change follows June 5, 2023 announcement of Company Name Change to Enviri from Harsco

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation, formerly Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), announced today that its New York Stock Exchange Ticker Symbol will begin trading under (NYSE: NVRI) at market open on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



The NYSE Ticker change comes two weeks after the Company announced it was changing its name to Enviri Corporation from Harsco Corporation.

“Our new name and brand identity better reflect the Company’s transformation over the past four years into a single-thesis environmental solutions company that provides services to manage, recycle and beneficially reuse waste and byproduct materials across many industries,” said Nick Grasberger, Chairman and CEO, Enviri Corporation. In 2022, 100-percent of the Company’s revenues came from environmentally focused segments, Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental.

While the Company has changed its legal name to Enviri, its segments - Harsco Environmental, Clean Earth and Harsco Rail - will continue to operate under their existing names.

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.