A Guide to 2023 July 4th Celebrations in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 – When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, it’s no surprise that Philadelphia goes all out. Our city is where it (read: the country) all began, so we have some serious historical cred boosting our birthday festivities.

Over more than two weeks, dozens of fabulous (and many free!) events span the city during Wawa Welcome America (June 19 to July 4, 2023). The culmination on the evening of Tuesday, July 4, is a massive free concert featuring superstars Demi Lovato, Ludacris and Adam Blackstone on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, followed by a dazzling fireworks display (because candles just won’t cut it here) over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

But the red, white and blue celebration kicks off well before July 4. Beginning on June 19, the 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival offers a slew of events commemorating both Juneteenth and the Fourth of July. For the third year running, the festival’s programming showcases different perspectives on the meaning of independence in the U.S.

Other highlights to look out for: multiple fireworks shows over the Delaware River, free admission to more than 30 museums on select days, a wide range of musical performances, the annual Wawa Hoagie Day on Independence Mall and more.

Historic Philadelphia

Where history actually happened.

Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Historic District

American history starts with Philly. Iconic sites abound in Philadelphia’s Historic District, including two that are especially relevant over the Fourth of July weekend: Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center. Independence Hall is viewable by tour only, but the site offers extended hours (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) in the summer, seven days a week. (Tickets are required for tours before 5 p.m., while tours from 5 to 7 p.m. are first come, first served.) At the Liberty Bell, look forward to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. summer hours as well, and no tickets are needed, but bring a snack — there’s going to be a line. Our comprehensive guide breaks down everything you need to know about visiting these two unforgettable sites. Philly’s Historic District offers plenty of other fun things to do for those looking to explore. And as the most walkable city in the U.S., you don’t have to go far to find waterfront hangout spots, critically acclaimed restaurants and, yes, cheesesteaks.

Where: Various locations including the Liberty Bell, 526 Market Street

Events

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fest (June 19 to July 4, 2023) and more things to do.

Juneteenth Celebrations in Greater Philadelphia

June 16-22, 2023

The Greater Philadelphia area offers many ways to celebrate Juneteenth. Along with West Philadelphia’s huge parade and festival (see below), you can find celebrations in areas like the historic Germantown neighborhood and Chester County, as well as events at attractions and venues like The African American Museum in Philadelphia, Longwood Gardens, the Betsy Ross House and more.

Where: Various locations including the Johnson House Historic Site, 6306 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, the Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival & Parade is one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country. The all-day event kicks off in West Philadelphia with a parade, performances and floats from noon to 2 p.m. After the parade, kids can join in the fun with a carnival, games, arts and crafts, and more at the Children’s Village. A music festival pumps up the crowd with a lineup featuring Fatman Scoop, Lil Mo and DJ Cupid from 3 to 7 p.m. And all throughout the day, a marketplace of over 250 Black- and Brown-owned businesses, vendors, nonprofits and Philly entrepreneurs line Malcolm X Park with treats, artwork, free food, yoga classes and more.

Where: Various locations in West Philadelphia including Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine Street

Free Museum Days at Select Philadelphia Attractions

June 19 – July 4, 2023

More than 30 of Philly’s most-celebrated museums and attractions offer free admission on select days during the two-week Wawa Welcome America celebration, including:

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (June 19, 2023)

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (June 23, 2023)

Masonic Temple (June 24, 2023)

Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia (June 27, 2023)

National Constitution Center (June 28 and July 4, 2023), and

Eastern State Penitentiary (July 3, 2023).

Note: Pre-registration is required for certain attractions. For a complete list of participating museums and attractions, visit the official Wawa Welcome America website.

Where: Various locations including the Masonic Temple, 1 N. Broad Street

Liberation Rising: Juneteenth Block Party and Free Museum Day at The African American Museum in Philadelphia

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This Juneteenth celebration is a daylong block party outside of The African American Museum in Philadelphia, featuring performances from legendary DJ Spinderella (of Salt-N-Pepa fame), a marketplace highlighting Black-owned businesses, food trucks, hands-on activities and free admission to the museum (with online registration).

Where: The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street

Our America Now: A Celebration of World Refugee Day at LOVE Park

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 | Noon – 8 p.m.

LOVE Park lives up to its name during this daylong celebration spotlighting the contributions of Philly’s refugee communities and the families that welcome and support them. The festival-like atmosphere is full of live music, storytelling, interactive art-making, and free dance lessons celebrating popular dances from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Where: LOVE Park, North 15th Street & Arch Street

Kidchella at Smith Memorial Playground

Friday, June 23, 2023 | 4-7 p.m.

Bring a blanket and sprawl out on six-plus acres of playground during this fun-filled kids music festival. The day features performances by Emmy Award winner Alex & The Kaleidoscope, music by Johnny Shortcake, a rendition of Let It Go by a member of Disney’s Frozen and other attractions like art stations, giveaways and food trucks. The event is free to attend, but capacity is limited, so advanced registration is required.

Where: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Drive

Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta + Fireworks at Penn’s Landing

June 24-25, 2023

Part of the PECO Multicultural Series and officially joining the Wawa Welcome America celebration for the first time in 2023, Hispanic Fiesta is an annual event celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage with two days of food, dancing and music. Musicians Manny Manuel and El Canario get the party started with salsa and merengue tunes before grand-finale fireworks each night of the celebration.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Rocky Movie Night at the Philadelphia Film Center

Monday, June 26, 2023 | 7 p.m.

You already know that Rocky is quintessential Philly. But when’s the last time you watched cinema’s most famous underdog story on the big screen? Go the distance this month with a free screening of Rocky at the Philadelphia Film Center. (You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll yell, “Adrian!”) Seats are limited, so reserve your tickets in advance.

Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut Street

PECO Go 4th & Learn

June 27, June 30 & July 4, 2023

PECO cranks up the energy with a series of free family-friendly activities:

PECO Go 4th and Learn: A Cultural Journey: Step onto the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival grounds for a morning of special events , including music performances, lantern-making and block printing demos, a tai chi class and more. Bonus: Kids can enjoy face painting and a free book giveaway (June 27, 2023).

PECO Go 4th and Learn: Sports, STEM, Music and More: This lively morning offers a ton of hands-on activities and family fun . Look forward to science experiments with The Franklin Institute , soccer with the Philadelphia Union, drumming with the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad and so much more (June 30, 2023).

PECO Go 4th and Learn: A Great Debate: How did the past shape our present day? Experience history with programs exploring the early days of our nation on the grounds where America was born (July 4, 2023).

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street; Penn Park, 3000 Walnut Street; Independence Square, 6th and Walnut Streets

Wawa Hoagie Day on Independence Mall

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 | Noon

What’s better than a free hoagie? Seven tons of free hoagies! On Wawa Hoagie Day, competing teams of first responders, military members and other everyday heroes gather at Independence Mall to take part in the ultimate Philly showdown: a hoagie-building competition. Everyone’s a winner in this friendly food fight as the teams build and distribute 25,000 (!) free Wawa Shorti hoagies to residents and visitors.

Where: Independence Hall, 520 Chestnut Street

Independence Week Celebration at the National Constitution Center

June 28 – July 4, 2023

You can’t celebrate freedom in just one day. The National Constitution Center keeps the celebrations going with special Independence Day events all throughout the week. In addition to the permanent galleries, events include flag etiquette workshops, pop-up talks and a recreated revolutionary war encampment, where you can watch a blacksmith forge steel and test out the wooden muskets. Can’t decide which day to go? Stop by June 28 for free museum day, July 2 for the Finding the Fathers scholarly series or July 4 for Independence Day games and a show, all for the low, low price of $0.

Where: National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus on Independence Mall

Friday, June 30, 2023 | 6 p.m.

Ten-hut! Join the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus for America the Beautiful, a celebration of veterans across every generation with moving musical performances and visual presentations. BYO blankets and chairs.

Where: Independence Mall, 1 N. Independence Mall

Phillies Fireworks Shows at Citizens Bank Park

June 30 & July 14, 2023

This hittin’ season, phans can enjoy dazzling post-game fireworks not once, but twice. Stick around for a spectacle after the game on June 30 against the Nationals and again on July 14 after facing off against the Padres.

Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Fourth of July Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution

June 30 – July 4, 2023

Celebrate the Fourth in Historic Philadelphia with revolutionary activities and performances for all ages. Alongside access to the museum’s daily events and special exhibitions, museumgoers can enjoy plenty of special programming including a naturalization ceremony for new Americans, stage performances telling the stories of Elizabeth Freeman (a woman who sued for her freedom from slavery and won) and James Forten (a prominent Black Philadelphian abolitionist and entrepreneur), and a hands-on program where kids join the Continental Army and sort out historic equipment.

Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

Avenue of the Arts Block Party

Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Check out live performances and workshops, chow down at various pay-as-you-go food trucks or even zoom down a 120-foot (!) slide during this festive celebration on the Avenue of the Arts. The block party also features free giveaways, a family-friendly dance party and — onstage at the Kimmel Center — preview performances from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Disney’s The Lion King and Disney’s Frozen. The day’s events are free to attend, but RSVPs are recommended.

Where: Broad Street between Locust Street and Spruce Street

The Summer UnWINEd at Shady Brook Farm

Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 5:30 p.m.

A special edition of Shady Brook Farm’s ticketed Summer UnWINEd series features live music, food, craft beer, specialty cocktails and wine from Rose Bank Winery. Top it all of with an Independence Day fireworks spectacle.

Where: Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley

Pershing’s Own Concert and Waterfront Fireworks at Penn’s Landing

Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 8-9:45 p.m.

Originally formed back in 1922 by General John J. Pershing, the United States Army band Pershing’s Own comes to Philadelphia for a patriotic, star-spangled concert — capped off by an exciting fireworks show over the water. (And Philly has no shortage of spots to enjoy the fireworks.)

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Illuminated Fountain Show: Spirit of America at Longwood Gardens

Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 9:15 p.m.

Kennett Square’s uber-popular and breathtakingly beautiful botanical garden celebrates the Fourth with musical selections and soaring water shows that highlight the unbreakable spirit of America. Pieces span Lin-Manuel Miranda’s The Story of Tonight (from Hamilton) to Whitney Houston and the Florida Orchestra’s rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

Gospel on Independence

Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 6 p.m.

Hosted by legendary Philly radio personality Patty Jackson, this powerful and uplifting evening of gospel music commemorates the 160th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. BYO blankets and chairs for the free concert, which features performances from the Six Singing Sista’s Ensemble and Philly Remembers Choir.

Where: Independence Mall, 1 N. Independence Mall

Party on the Pier at Rivers Casino

Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 6-10 p.m.

Jackpot! Rivers Casino Philadelphia joins in on the Fourth of July festivities with a huge outdoor party in Fishtown. On the docket: Local food trucks, games like cornhole and giant Connect Four, family fun like face painting and balloon artists, a live stage featuring both a DJ and a Michael Jackson tribute band, and the 9 p.m. fireworks show over the river. For event updates, keep an eye on the Rivers Casino event calendar.

Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 N. Delaware Avenue

Philly Balloon & Music Festival

July 2-3, 2023

Things are looking up at this summer festival, which celebrates groovy tunes and majestic hot air balloons. Book a flight, or relish the view from the ground while enjoying live music, food trucks, local beer and wine, hayrides for the kiddos, and more. When the sun goes down, the balloons return to the ground and light up the night, creating a glowing atmosphere around the main stage. Visitors can also catch a fireworks show on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Where: 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore

Music on Independence: Featuring Vanessa Williams on Independence Mall

Monday, July 3, 2023 | 6 p.m.

Multi-award-winning singer and actress Vanessa Williams graces Philly on Independence Day eve with a night of enchanting performances. The concert is free to attend.

Where: Independence Mall, 1 N. Independence Mall

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 10 a.m.

Mayor Jim Kenney — and various guest speakers — take the stage in front of Independence Hall for a reading of the Declaration of Independence and an award ceremony, followed by a performance by the Black Pearl Orchestra.

Where: Independence Hall, 520 Chestnut Street

The 4th at the Fort at Fort Mifflin

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 10 a.m.

Philly’s Revolutionary War-era fort rings in the Fourth with contests, games, guided tours, musket and cannon demos, and more. Bring your own picnic to enjoy on the riverfront while you learn about U.S. history (or reserve a table for a $10 fee).

Where: Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road

Salute to America Independence Day Parade

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July, Philly style! The official Fourth of July parade returns this year with patriotic floats, historic characters and performances from Miss America 2023, marching bands, dance troupes, military units and more.

Where: The parade begins at Market and South 2nd Streets and ends at City Hall

Red, White and Blue BBQ Bash at Peddler’s Village

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | Noon – 5 p.m.

Let the folks at Peddler’s Village handle the grilling this Fourth of July. The Bucks County shopping destination’s annual Independence Day event offers an all-American barbecue picnic alongside live music, family-friendly entertainment and activities for the kiddos.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 7 p.m.

This is it: the big one. Wawa Welcome America culminates in a giant, free-for-everyone party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on the evening of the Fourth of July. The centerpiece of the celebration is a high-energy concert headlined by superstars Ludacris and Demi Lovato ahead of a stunning fireworks finale. Note: Guests can enter the Parkway through gates at 20th Street and Logan Circle beginning at 4 p.m.

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 200 N. 19th Street

Fourth of July Celebration at Wilson Farm Park in Wayne

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 7:15-9:15 p.m.

The Chester County Concert Band treats the town to patriotic tunes while folks gather in Wayne’s Wilson Farm Park ahead of an Independence Day fireworks display, lighting up the skies at dusk. This year, grab refreshments at one of the pay-as-you-go food and ice cream trucks, or pack your own lawn chairs and picnics.

Where: Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Wayne

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 9:45 p.m.

Following the free concert, this fantastic fireworks show lights up the sky above the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Crowds gather on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and Logan Circle and look skyward for the 16-day celebration’s signature send-off. Boom!

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 200 N. 19th Street

Ongoing Highlights

The best of Philly in the lead-up to July Fourth and beyond.

Seasonal Bars & Restaurants in Philadelphia

Now Open

Springtime in Philly means good times with good friends, preferably with a breeze at your back and a cold drink in your hand. Many of Philly’s most popular outdoor venues are now open for the season, including waterfront destinations like Morgan’s Pier and Liberty Point, lush beer gardens like Independence Beer Garden in the Historic District and the Rodin Garden Bar (Fridays only), Uptown Beer Garden in Center City and PHS Pop Up Gardens on South Street and in Manayunk, and the ever-popular rooftop Bok Bar in South Philly. Cheers!

Where: Various locations including Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park

Saturdays and Sundays

Bring an empty stomach to this now-permanent (yes!) weekend market in FDR Park, featuring dozens of food tents serving up Southeast Asian street food, exotic produce, flavorful spice blends and delicious beverages. For folks already tuned in to this South Philly treasure, note that, starting in July, the market moves to a new location in the park.

Where: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Avenue & S. Broad Street

Parks on Tap

Dates vary

Philly’s roving beer garden brings brews and bites to parks and green spaces in nearly every corner of the city this year. Around Independence Day, catch Parks on Tap at the following locations:

Where: The Discovery Center, 3401 Reservoir Drive; McMichael Park, 3299 Midvale Avenue; FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Avenue & S. Broad Street

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square

June 21 – August 13, 2023

Franklin Square lights up the night with the return of the ticketed Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Old City. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit among dozens of spectacular glowing installations (some never seen before), live stage performances, festival-themed crafts by Chinese artisans, and international food and drink — including the return of the super-popular Dragon Beer Garden.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park

Through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Lace up! This spring, the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park paints the town rainbow with colorful springtime skate sessions. Vibrant overhead art and the checkerboard rink floor bring good times and retro vibes. For more fun, chow down at the Dilworth Park Café, fuel up at the Air Grille pop-up beer garden or hop your way through the Dilworth Park dancing fountain. Advance reservations for hour-long skating sessions are strongly recommended, and discounted matinee skate sessions are offered Mondays and Tuesdays.

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street

Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute

Through Sunday, August 27, 2023

The House of Mouse celebrates a century of dazzling audiences with a brand-new exhibition, making its world premiere in Philadelphia. Disney100: The Exhibition opens the vaults for behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows and attractions, offering 10 themed galleries with interactive installations covering everything from Snow White to Star Wars. Pro tip: Score complimentary tix to the exhibition when you book the Visit Philly Overnight Package for stays through August 20, 2023.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Through Sunday, September 24, 2023

When the ice melts and the shades come out, it’s time for Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. The annual Penn’s Landing extravaganza boasts boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini-golf, an arcade, the city’s largest outdoor roller skating rink and much, much more. The fest has plenty of food and drink options on deck, including faves like the funnel cake at Skelly’s, the creative cocktails at The Lodge Bar or the Crabfries at Chickie’s & Pete’s. General admission is free (everything else is pay-as-you-go).

Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Enthusiasts of riverside chilling enjoy hammocks, patio and arcade games, musical performances and tasty treats from local purveyors while strolling the boardwalk at this warm-weather attraction. Spruce Street Harbor Park is the perfect escape for visitors looking to relax and locals hoping to unwind.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

