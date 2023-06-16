At a CAGR of 5.7%, Natural Flavors Market Size Worth USD 14.13 Billion by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for natural flavor in dairy products & beverages is the primary factor driving natural flavors market revenue growth.

The global natural flavors market size was USD 8.63 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural flavors market size was USD 8.63 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for natural flavor in dairy products & beverages is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Different plant essential oils, such as lemon, bergamot, rose, and fragrant olive, are frequently used to flavor teas. These oils add a pleasant floral taste to the tea, enhancing its inherent flavor. Other tea variants are flavored with dried leaves, spices, and flower petals, including rosemary, peppermint, chamomile, and chrysanthemum. The required label information must be present for tea with flavoring added.

Rising demand for natural and clean-label products is rising, and consumers are favoring Ready-To-Drink (RTD) fruit drinks with natural ingredients which is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Natural flavorings, artificial flavorings, and flavorings derived from nature are three flavors that are often used in food products.

Major Companies:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan, Firmenich SA, Kanegrade, Robertet Group, T. HASEGAWA Co., Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, Symrise, MANE (EN), and ADM.

Major Driving Factors of Natural Flavors Market:

• Increasing demand for clean label products: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for products that are made with natural ingredients. As a result, there is a growing demand for clean label products that use natural flavors.

• Growth in the food and beverage industry: The food and beverage industry is experiencing significant growth, which is driving demand for natural flavors. As companies look for ways to differentiate their products and appeal to consumers, they are turning to natural flavors as a way to add unique and appealing taste profiles.

• Shift towards plant-based diets: There is a growing trend towards plant-based diets, which is driving demand for natural flavors derived from fruits, vegetables, and other plant sources.

• Technological advancements in natural flavor extraction: Advances in technology are making it easier and more cost-effective to extract natural flavors from various sources, which is driving the growth of the natural flavors market.

The global Natural Flavors market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Animal Flavors

• Plant Flavors

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Natural Flavor

• Synthetic Flavor

• Natural Identical Flavoring

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Dairy

• Bakery

• Snack

• Confectionery

• Beverage

• Others

