Injection Molding Machine Market: Shaping the Future to Reach USD 15.9 Bn by 2030

Injection Molding Machine Market Expected to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The injection molding machine market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of machines used for the injection molding process. Injection molding is a widely used manufacturing method for producing plastic parts by injecting molten plastic material into a mold and allowing it to cool and solidify. Injection molding machines play a crucial role in this process by providing the necessary equipment and machinery to perform the injection molding operation.

The global injection molding machine market size was valued at $9.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030

Key factors driving the growth of the injection molding machine market include:

Increasing Demand for Plastic Products: The demand for plastic products continues to rise across various industries, including automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, and electronics. Injection molding machines enable efficient and high-volume production of plastic parts, making them essential for meeting the growing demand for plastic products.

Technological Advancements: Injection molding machine manufacturers are continuously innovating and improving their machines to enhance efficiency, precision, and productivity. Advancements in machine controls, automation, energy efficiency, and material handling systems have contributed to the market's growth and increased the appeal of injection molding as a manufacturing method.

Lightweight and Sustainable Solutions: Injection molding enables the production of lightweight and sustainable plastic parts, which are in high demand in industries such as automotive and aerospace. The ability to produce complex shapes and integrate multiple components into a single part through injection molding has driven the adoption of injection molding machines.

Cost and Time Efficiency: Injection molding offers cost and time efficiency compared to other manufacturing processes. Injection molding machines can produce large quantities of parts in a relatively short time, making it a preferred choice for high-volume production. Additionally, automation and advanced features in injection molding machines help reduce labor costs and optimize production cycles.

Emerging Markets: Rapid industrialization and economic growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, have led to increased demand for injection molding machines. These regions have witnessed significant growth in industries such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods, driving the need for injection molding machines.

Adoption of Electric Injection Molding Machines: Electric injection molding machines are gaining popularity due to their energy efficiency, reduced operational costs, and improved precision. These machines have lower energy consumption and produce less noise and emissions compared to hydraulic machines, contributing to their market growth.

The injection molding machine market is highly competitive, with several established manufacturers and suppliers globally. Key players in the market offer a range of machines with different tonnage capacities, clamping forces, and features to cater to various industry requirements. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainability, with manufacturers developing machines that promote energy efficiency, waste reduction, and the use of recycled materials.

Top Key Players Include:

The key players profiled in the market report include ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

Overall, the injection molding machine market is expected to continue growing as demand for plastic products and advanced manufacturing processes remains strong across industries. Technological advancements and the pursuit of sustainable solutions are likely to shape the market, driving further innovations in injection molding machine technology.