Việt Nam keen on promoting education-training cooperation with Belarus: official

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for visiting Belarussian Minister of Education Andrei I. Ivanets, during which the host affirmed that Việt Nam pays great attention to the special traditional friendship with the European country, and bilateral partnership in education and training.

Ha noted that Belarus has helped Việt Nam train many officials and experts serving the country’s national construction and development, especially in the fields of science and technology.

Underlining that the two sides have yet to optimise their cooperation potential, the Deputy PM said that the upcoming visit by the Belarusian PM is expected to help beef up bilateral ties in a more comprehensive and deeper manner, especially in economy, culture, environment, climate change, security and defence. Particularly, education will still be one of the priorities in bilateral cooperation.

A new education cooperation agreement will be signed between Việt Nam and Belarus, which is hoped to bring practical benefits to people of both sides and motivate the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in the time to come, he said.

Ha expressed his hope that Việt Nam's Ministry of Education and Training and Belarus’ Ministry of Education will promptly finalise cooperation programmes and frameworks between the two countries with diverse forms such as delegation exchanges and experience sharing in general, tertiary and post-graduate education, along with the formation of joint science research groups and the exchange of students.

For his part, Ivanets affirmed that there is plenty of room for the two countries to further promote their education-training cooperation.

To date, 40 cooperation agreements have been signed among universities of Việt Nam and Belarus, he said, expressing his belief that a new education cooperation deal to be signed between the two Governments will contribute to further promote bilateral collaboration in the field. — VNS