Justice ministries of Việt Nam, Cuba share experience

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long and his Cuban counterpart Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez shared experience in law building, perfection, and enforcement during their talks in Hà Nội on Friday.

The host official said that to the Vietnamese people, solidarity and friendship with Cuba is an order from their hearts and minds. Việt Nam always treasures the Cuban Party, State, and people’s extremely valuable solidarity and support for its national liberation and revolutionary path.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Justice is ready to share experience in law building, perfection, and enforcement with its Cuban peer, he noted.

At the event, the two sides agreed on concrete cooperation activities in different areas, including drafting and verifying legal documents, applying information technology to the ministries’ activities, judicial support, and personnel training.

Both ministers agreed to order their ministries’ relevant units to promote the implementation of the letter of intent on a technical assistance project for the Cuban Justice Ministry, signed during Long’s visit to Cuba in December 2022, so that the project will contribute to legal and judicial reform in each country.

During his working visit from June 9 to 19, apart from the meetings with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định, the Cuban minister has and will engage in sessions with leaders of the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Việt Nam Bar Federation, and the People’s Committee of Hải Phòng City.

This is his second trip to Việt Nam, following the first in 2019. It takes place on the occasions of the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam (September 25, 1963) and 50 years since then Cuban leader Fidel Castro visited Việt Nam and the liberated zone in South Việt Nam (September 15, 1973). — VNS