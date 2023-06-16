Prime Minister hosts Cuban Minister of Justice

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday meet with visiting Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez, during which he affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to share experiences of its ‘Đổi mới’ (Renewal) process, including the building and improvement of the legal system, and judicial reform, with the Cuban side.

Việt Nam would do its best to support Cuba in its capacity, and willingly share experiences it has gained, both on issues that have been done well or not, Chính stressed.

Lauding the outcomes of the talks between the two justice ministers, PM Chính welcomed the Vietnamese side’s proposal of building a project of technical assistance to the Cuban Ministry of Justice in law making, in order to meet its needs in implementating the 2019 Constitution.

The Vietnamese Government always creates favourable conditions for ministries and sectors, including the Ministry of Justice, to tighten bilateral relations with the Cuban Ministry of Justice in order to help each other in legal and judicial works, according to the Prime Minister.

The Vietnamese Government leader suggested the two sides continue supporting each other at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement. He proposed Cuba create favourable conditions in terms of mechanisms and policies for Vietnamese legal entities and individuals in Cuba to stabilise their lives, production and business, and pay attention to solving difficulties for Vietnamese enterprises investing in the country.

For his part, Minister Oscar Manuel Slivera Martinez said that Cuba always attached importance to its special and traditional relations, and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam; and thanked the country for its assistance, especially in judicial affairs and law-making.

Agreeing with PM Chính's ideas, he expressed his hope that Việt Nam would maintain support for, and encourage its ministries and sectors to strengthen cooperation with Cuba in these fields, especially in the application of information technology, digital transformation and human resources training. — VNS