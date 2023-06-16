Medicaid and SNAP Renewal will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 16 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Department of Environmental Protection’s survey on waste and recycling protocols will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 15, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Leslie Martinez, program manager at Montgomery County Health Connections for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Jose Zamora, government assistance eligibility supervisor at the Office of Eligibility and Support Services (OESS) Customer Service and Assistance Center (CSAC) for DHHS; Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP); Marilu Enciso, senior planning specialist at the Recycling and Resource Management Division at DEP and Raul Marin, community engagement specialist II at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, June 16 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Medicaid renewal is no longer automatic, and thousands of Montgomery County residents are at risk of losing health coverage. Due to the end of the public health emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid is now implementing pre-pandemic requirements. Local efforts are underway to notify all those who need immediate action. Leslie Martinez will discuss the renewal process and documentation needed. Assistance in Spanish is available by phone and online. Changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also taken place. The temporary boost to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, known as emergency allotments, has ended nationwide. Mr. Zamora will discuss the application process, documentation needed, and more.

DEP is seeking valuable input on new services being considered by the County to ensure that the department’s decisions align closely with the communities wants and needs. DEP is hosting a community survey, which is available in English and Spanish, to determine ways of improving waste and recycling. To access the survey, click here.

The Office of Community Engagement at Montgomery College invites community members to participate in their June Information Session about job searching strategies and readiness. The free session will provide information in English, Spanish and Amharic. Participants will learn about job searching strategies, resume writing, job applications and interviewing skills. The informative session will take place via Zoom on Monday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.




