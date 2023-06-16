Inter-Cultural Children’s Plays Festival from EMU Tourism Management Department and Recreation Department Students

International students studying at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism, Departments of Tourism Management and Recreation organized a cultural and educational event for students of Şehit Hüseyin Akil Primary School. The event organized with the guidance of Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazenin Ruso aimed to introduce different plays and games from various cultures to the primary school students. EMU students from Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bostwana, Zimbabwe, Kuwait and Turkey participated in the event.

Quiz shows and traditional games held with the aim of promoting the countries. EMU international students who also studied Turkish language as a part of their studies at EMU tried to use their Turkish language skills to communicate with the children. Winners of the quiz shows received different awards and presents. Children showed great interest in the event, in which intercultural interaction was at the forefront. Şehit Zeki Salih Primary School teacher Deniz Kavaz, who supported the event, stated that the students had a colorful day and thanked EMU students for providing the opportunity to learn while having fun. Stating that the games reflect the diversity of different cultures in between humans, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç noted that the faculty carries out such off campus projects and that they are extremely happy in this regard.