Gray Promotes Joel Swisher to General Manager of WSAZ and WQCW in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced the promotion of Joel Swisher as the next General Manager of Gray’s WSAZ (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

Joel has held sales management roles at WSAZ and WQCW since 2016. Previously, he spent 14 years in various sales and management positions at other media companies in West Virginia. Joel has been instrumental at WSAZ in expanding the station’s community involvement with events including “The Sternwheel Regatta”, and “Live on the Levee.” Joel assumes his new role on June 26 when the stations’ current leader becomes the General Manager at Gray’s Cleveland television stations.





