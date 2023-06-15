Alexei Overchuk: Russian businesses to work with the B20 for exploring development opportunities in a new geopolitical reality

RUSSIA, June 15 - 15 June 2023 20:30 St. Petersburg

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk addressed the B20 Regional Consultation Forum session, Moving South: Effective Development in the New World, at the 26th St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Alexei Overchuk: Greetings, colleagues.

Allow me to welcome you to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

I would like to thank our colleagues from the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs for once again organising this Business 20 Regional Consultation Forum. This has already become a tradition here.

The Business 20 makes a sizable contribution to preparing joint decisions by the G20 on key issues of contemporary global governance. This creative work is needed today like never before.

Regarding Russia’s commitment to the G20, we are set to a constructive discussion of the fundamental reasons behind current crisis events in the global economy and finance and efficient ways to overcome them. We are doing everything to make this forum an effective and essential platform focused on the real rather than imagined socioeconomic agenda.

I would like to follow up on the ideas voiced by Mr Shokhin concerning deglobalisation and the establishment of inclusive global value chains for sustainable global trade and investment. We see today that regionalisation and corporate participation in global added-value chains open up possibilities for businesses to scale up, enter bigger markets, raise efficacy, and participate in more technologically advanced processes. If this process is organised fairly, it contributes to global economic growth. Therefore, greater involvement by developing and the least developed countries in global value chains is critical for the global economy and for our shared prosperity.