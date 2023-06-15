RUSSIA, June 15 - 15 June 2023 19:35 St. Petersburg

Denis Manturov held a series of meetings with his foreign colleagues

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov held a series of meetings with his foreign colleagues on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During the meeting with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto they discussed in detail cooperation in the trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as priority projects of industrial cooperation.

Denis Manturov also held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev. The parties discussed the current state of the trade and economic dialogue and promising areas of the Comprehensive Programme of Joint Actions for the expansion of industrial cooperation.

At a meeting with Ahmed Samir, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Chair of the Egyptian section of the Joint Russian-Egyptian Commission on Trade, Economic, Science and Technological Cooperation, the officials discussed priority issues and promising projects of bilateral cooperation. They focused on interaction in trade, industry and the financial and banking spheres.