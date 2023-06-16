I 91 SB MM 142.8 down to 1 lane (North of Exit 24)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8, this is located north of exit 24, will be down to 1 lane while DMV units work on removing a Tractor Trailer from the Median.
Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the reduced lane are not yet known. Updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully.