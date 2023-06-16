The President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the CIS ICCM

16/06/2023

On June 15, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Deputy Chairman of the Intergovernmental Coordinating Council for Seed Production of the CIS (ICCC CIS), President of the “Seeds” Association Ivan Kuzmin.

Welcoming the guest, the head of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that his visit to Turkmenistan would open up new prospects for deepening cooperation in the field of agriculture, in particular, in the field of seed production.

In turn, I.Kuzmin emphasized the fruitful nature of the interaction of the CIS ICSU with Turkmenistan, which is carrying out fundamental reforms in the agro-industrial complex, covering all sectors of the industry.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that at present, ensuring food security, increasing the productivity of the agro-industrial complex and rational use of available resources are urgent tasks throughout the world. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of agriculture, and large-scale measures are being taken to turn it into a high-tech industry.

In continuation of the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the prospects for further cooperation, taking into account the existing potential and the key tasks set for the national agro-industrial complex.

It was noted that Turkmenistan, being an associate member of the CIS, takes an active part in its activities. Cooperation within the framework of the CIS Intergovernmental Coordinating Council on Seed Production is becoming more and more effective. Turkmenistan aims to continue a fruitful partnership, advocating the coordination of joint activities in the field of breeding and variety testing, taking into account soil and climatic conditions, for strengthening contacts in the fields of seed production and interstate supplies of varietal seeds.

It was also stated that there are many opportunities for organizing, on a systematic basis, training courses for advanced training and retraining of specialized personnel.

The head of state and the president of the “Seeds” Association expressed confidence that the interaction between Turkmenistan and the CIS ICSS will continue to develop successfully, filled with new concrete content.