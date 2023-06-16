Submit Release
Ukraine: EU, UNDP and Canada help to establish Administrative Service Centre in war-torn Ivankiv

On 15 June, the European Union, the Government of Canada and the United Nations Development Programme opened a new modular Administrative Service Centre (ASC) in Ivankiv, Kyiv Oblast. 

The community, with 29,500 residents, suffered severe devastation during the early days of the full-scale invasion. Over 2,370 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

The new ASC is fully operational and ready to provide more than 190 types of public service. It has 27 workplaces and all the necessary resources, including furniture, equipment, and trained personnel. The facility is fully accessible for individuals with limited mobility.

The ASC was established as part of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, with financial support from the European Union and the Government of Canada.

