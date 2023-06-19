Breaking Barriers: Easy Websites™ Empowers Businesses with Revolutionary Website Builder, Backed by Founder's Expertise

Breaking Barriers: Easy Websites™ Empowers Australian Businesses with Revolutionary Drag-and-Drop Website Builder, Backed by Founder's Expertise Easy Websites™ Easy Websites™ Gold Package

Easy Websites™, a trusted leader in website solutions, shares its revolutionary website builder with businesses to help them establish their online presence.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's digitally-driven society, having a professional website is crucial for businesses to thrive. However, the complexities and costs associated with traditional website development often pose significant barriers.

Designed with the specific needs of Australian entrepreneurs and small business owners in mind, Easy Websites™ provides a user-friendly solution that eliminates the complexities of traditional website development.

"We are excited to offer the next generation of website-building technology with Easy Websites™," said Dav Lippasaar, founder of Easy Websites™. With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and visual appeal, Easy Websites™ empowers businesses of all sizes to create professional websites effortlessly without coding or design expertise.

In recent years, various studies and reports have highlighted the significance of websites for businesses. For example, according to the Yellow Digital Report, which surveyed Australian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), it found that:

1. 28% of SMBs in Australia did not have a website at the time of the survey.

2. 30% of consumers were less likely to consider a business without a website.

3. Businesses with a website were more likely to experience revenue growth than those without.

These numbers highlight the urgent need for accessible and cost-effective website solutions. That's where Easy Websites™, guided by the expertise and vision of founder Dav Lippasaar, comes in. Easy Websites™ addresses these challenges head-on, offering a game-changing drag-and-drop website builder starting from just $997. This significantly reduces the financial barrier to entry, as the average cost to create a website for a small business can range from $2000 to $10,000, according to WebFX's research.

Furthermore, Dav Lippasaar, an industry expert with a deep understanding of the actual needs of small business owners, has authored "The Ultimate Guide to Digitalising Your Small Business." This insightful book, available on Amazon, Apple Books, and Google Books, provides valuable insights into the power and simplicity of Easy Websites™ for small business owners and simplifies the process of getting a website. Dav Lippasaar emphasises the importance of time and business focus, stating, "Whether you're a busy entrepreneur or manager, we want you to get back more time and focus on your business while we handle all your website needs."

Key Features of Easy Websites™:

1. Intuitive Interface: Easy Websites™, a user-friendly interface, ensures a seamless website-building experience, enabling Australian businesses to create their online presence effortlessly.

2. Versatile Templates: Easy Websites™ offers a diverse range of customisable templates tailored to Australia's various industries and businesses. These templates provide a solid foundation for businesses to showcase their brand and captivate their target audience.

3. Drag-and-Drop Functionality: With Easy Websites™, Australian businesses can easily drag and drop elements onto their web pages, including text, images, videos, and widgets. This eliminates the need for coding knowledge and allows quick and easy customisation.

4. Mobile Responsive Design: Easy Websites™ ensures that all websites created on its platform are optimised for mobile devices. This guarantees a seamless browsing experience for users, regardless of their device, and aligns with Australia's increasing mobile internet usage.

5. Built-in SEO Tools: Easy Websites™ incorporates essential Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) tools, enabling Australian businesses to enhance their online visibility, attract more organic traffic, and gain a competitive edge in the local market.

ABOUT EASY WEBSITES™:

With a team of skilled marketing experts, Easy Websites™ is a trusted industry leader in providing user-friendly website solutions. Its drag-and-drop website builder empowers Australian businesses of all sizes to create visually stunning and highly functional websites, enabling them to establish a strong online presence effortlessly.

Founder Dav Lippasaar's expertise and insights, as showcased in his book "The Ultimate Guide to Digitalising Your Small Business," along with the collective knowledge of the Easy Websites™ team, further enhance their commitment to helping small business owners succeed.

ABOUT DAV LIPPASAAR:

Dav Lippasaar left a career in interior design to study media at the University of Adelaide.

After intern positions at Nine Network and Network Ten in Australia, he travelled to Los Angeles working as a production assistant, art assistant and producer on shows, including The Bachelorette and Kocktails with Khloé starring Khloé Kardashian and at Sean Combs’ music cable network Revolt TV & Media.

Lippasaar founded Easy Websites™ and the digital marketing agency SAAR® Media in 2015 to help small to medium business owners.



