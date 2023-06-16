UM holds Roundtable Seminar on Innovations in Interpreter Training in the Era of AI

MACAU, June 16 - The University of Macau’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) recently held a Roundtable Seminar on Innovations in Interpreter Training in the Era of AI. The event brought together interpreting experts, educators, and technology developers across the Greater China region to discuss the latest innovations in interpreter training in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

In his opening remarks, Li Defeng, Associate Dean of the FAH, highlighted the rapid development of AI and how it has influenced people’s lives and work. The seminar provided an excellent platform to explore ways to leverage AI to enhance interpreting training and foster meaningful discussions, insightful debates, and innovative solutions.

The seminar, which was broadcast live, featured 12 speakers who discussed various topics related to interpreting, including teaching, training, performance assessment, and thesis writing, with a focus on research findings, hands-on experience, and case studies. The presentations were followed by discussions between the speakers and the audience on the application of AI in interpreting and related strategies.