Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,665 in the last 365 days.

UM holds Roundtable Seminar on Innovations in Interpreter Training in the Era of AI

MACAU, June 16 - The University of Macau’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) recently held a Roundtable Seminar on Innovations in Interpreter Training in the Era of AI. The event brought together interpreting experts, educators, and technology developers across the Greater China region to discuss the latest innovations in interpreter training in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

In his opening remarks, Li Defeng, Associate Dean of the FAH, highlighted the rapid development of AI and how it has influenced people’s lives and work. The seminar provided an excellent platform to explore ways to leverage AI to enhance interpreting training and foster meaningful discussions, insightful debates, and innovative solutions.

The seminar, which was broadcast live, featured 12 speakers who discussed various topics related to interpreting, including teaching, training, performance assessment, and thesis writing, with a focus on research findings, hands-on experience, and case studies. The presentations were followed by discussions between the speakers and the audience on the application of AI in interpreting and related strategies. 

You just read:

UM holds Roundtable Seminar on Innovations in Interpreter Training in the Era of AI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more