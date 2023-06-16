Submit Release
Erasmus+: EU opens capacity building in youth and sport to Eastern Partnership countries from 2024 

The European Commission has decided to open, as of 2024, Capacity Building actions for youth and sport under the Erasmus+ programme to the Eastern Partnership countries. 

This will allow organisations from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to participate in international cooperation projects in the Erasmus+ Programme countries in the fields of youth and sport. 

Relevant activities will be able to apply for support of projects that promote common values, the well-being of individuals and the development of more cohesive communities.

This decision was announced today in Kyiv as part of the EU’s support for young Ukrainians and the Ukrainian sport sector. 

During his visit to Kyiv, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas signed an Arrangement for Cooperation on Education with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The agreement also provides for continued cooperation next year in the framework of the European Solidarity Corps programme on projects to support those whose lives have been disrupted by the war in Russia, and the EU4Youth programme, which supports young people in Ukraine in employment and entrepreneurship.

