Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,684 in the last 365 days.

Borrell: number of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in EU reaches almost 24,000

The number of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in various EU member states has reached approximately 24,000. This was announced by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Brussels yesterday before a meeting of EU-NATO defence ministers.

He also said the meeting was meant to underline the importance of EU and NATO cooperation to support Ukraine and boost the EU defence industry’s capacity.

“Putin continues terrorising, attacking and destroying civilian infrastructure, and killing civilians. So, we have to increase our support and provide [Ukraine] with more sophisticated arms to face these attacks,” said Borrell.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Borrell: number of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in EU reaches almost 24,000

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more