Borrell: number of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in EU reaches almost 24,000

The number of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in various EU member states has reached approximately 24,000. This was announced by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Brussels yesterday before a meeting of EU-NATO defence ministers.

He also said the meeting was meant to underline the importance of EU and NATO cooperation to support Ukraine and boost the EU defence industry’s capacity.

“Putin continues terrorising, attacking and destroying civilian infrastructure, and killing civilians. So, we have to increase our support and provide [Ukraine] with more sophisticated arms to face these attacks,” said Borrell.

Find out more

Press release