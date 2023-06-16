Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size is Expanding by USD 23.99 BN by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the clinical workflow solutions market size accounted for USD 9.27 billion globally in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 23.99 billion by 2030. North America clinical workflow solutions market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2022.

The clinical workflow solutions market is growing at a notable CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for clinical workflow systems has been significantly increased by a rise in demand for patient-centered care delivery and greater clinician productivity from caregivers.



The ability of the healthcare system to deliver high-quality care is continuously being tested. The need for high-quality care has been spurred in part by the aging population, declining resources, budget constraints, and a lack of clinical SOPs and treatment plans that are universally accepted. Hospitals are more openly converting to technology-driven frameworks to meet this need. The importance of clinical workflow management systems has been acknowledged by several organizations in both the public and private sectors. Moreover, clinical centers are launching programs to encourage the installation of clinical decision support systems and the integration of electronic health records (EHR). This is then expected to have a beneficial effect on the clinical workflow solutions market by encouraging hospitals to use these services. In numerous countries throughout the world, the rising incidence of COVID-19 had boosted the demand for accurate detection and treatment technologies. In this regard, linked care technologies have proven to be quite helpful because they allow medical professionals to monitor patients using non-invasive digitally connected devices like pulse oximeters and home blood pressure monitors. In many different countries, demand for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) to Electronic Health Records (EHR) solutions to manage complex patient data has surged.

The adoption rate of workflow systems is being accelerated by quick technical advances that provide simple adaptation and decreased complexity. It is projected that the adoption of cloud-based computing to modernize clinical database management platforms will have an impact on growth throughout the projection period. Data storage and retrieval are made simple by these technologies. Also, the use of clinical workflow systems has been greatly increased as a result of interoperability being successfully incorporated into the healthcare industry.

Report Highlights of the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America held a majority share of the market (40). Growing government initiatives regarding the effective use of interoperability, EHRs, and other solutions, as well as factors like rising R&D activities and patient admission in hospitals that generate large volumes of data, are all factors that are influencing market growth in the region.

Due to rising investments from emerging economies, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. The demand for healthcare information technology solutions in the medical industry has significantly increased. The region's market is primarily driven by supportive government programs for the adoption of eHealth, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and strong demand for high-quality healthcare.

Type Insights

A revenue share of more than 30.87% was held by the segment for data integration solutions in 2022. Data integration systems are the top choice among healthcare service providers since integration is required to control rising expenses and expanding data volumes. Integrated systems that let customers view the patient's data while receiving care are being aggressively implemented by hospitals and other types of care providers. The need for data integration systems rose in 2019. Due to reasons like regulatory changes and mandates, interoperability solutions, rising use of electronic medical records, and a shift in emphasis toward value-based services, the segment has grown. Care collaboration solutions have become very popular over the last few years, and over the forecast period, demand is expected to rise.

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 23.99 Billion CAGR 12.6% from 2023 to 2030 North America Revenue Share 40% in 2022 Europe Revenue Share 29% in 2022 APAC Revenue Share 23% in 2022 Key Players Cerner Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cisco, Stanly Healthcare, ASCOM, Vocera Communications, General Electric, and athenahealth, Inc. among others

End-User Insights

The hospitals sector dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 52.96% due to its application, the rise in healthcare facilities, and the associated data that needs proper administration as well as privacy. The market is also expected to be impacted by government initiatives aimed at supporting the healthcare sector and reducing the complexity of a sizable amount of data in hospitals.

The segment is also predicted to be boosted during the projection period by the continuous trend toward linked hospitals and the rising demand for workflow. The segment's growth is influenced by reasons such as the increasing need for unified vital clinical communications, collaborative and integrated care delivery, and reduced call scheduling. Ambulatory care facilities are anticipated to have profitable growth during the estimated period because of the rise in outpatient admissions. As the need for home healthcare increases, providers are using cutting-edge technologies and software to improve the standard of services being provided. The adoption of clinical workflow management systems in long-term facilities is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period as a result of growing need for value-based care models and increased provider-payer collaboration.

Competitive Landscape

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US)

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the competitors internationally are also included in the competitive landscape section.

The market is developing because of the increased efforts being made by major industry players to create improved systems for healthcare administration. Major hospitals and healthcare organizations have extended or negotiated license agreements with IT solution providers to utilize their commercially available technologies, which is expected to promote market expansion. To maintain a high degree of competitiveness, promotional activities, cooperative agreements, mergers, the creation of new goods, and strategic partnerships are all essential.

Covid-19 Impact on the market

Global health care providers are under a lot of pressure because of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Health systems had to deal with a variety of issues, including ensuring adequate critical care capacity, facilitating supply chain requirements for personal protective equipment, the high demand for medical devices, and resolving ongoing staffing issues, in addition to managing the actual and anticipated entry of infectious patients through emergent response. Healthcare practitioners can now monitor patients via connected devices thanks to connected care technologies, which have been established and have shown to be quite helpful in this respect. As they integrate diverse hospital structures with EHRs, hospitals are placing an increasing amount of emphasis on developing their competencies.

Market Dynamics of the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Market Drivers: Benefits of clinical workflow technologies for improving patient care and safety

For healthcare organizations looking for more effective, smooth, and appealing ways to enhance patient outcomes and safety, clinical workflow solutions have grown in importance. This is so that more informed care decisions may be made, and better results can be obtained. These solutions allow the flow of real-time health data for ongoing monitoring. The adoption of clinical workflow solutions, which provide features to aid in enhancing care quality, care coordination, and general patient happiness while lowering the incidence of medication errors and adverse drug events, is anticipated to rise in the next years.

Market Restraints: lack of information

In order to capture and integrate enormous amounts of data from numerous internal and external data sources and to gain valuable business insights, organizations should now adopt current clinical workflow systems for data management and business management. Yet, the workforce's lack of knowledge and expertise keeps them from embracing clinical workflow solutions. Because of this, the market for clinical workflow solutions is expected to grow slowly throughout the forecast period.

Market Opportunities: expanding markets for telehealth and remote patient monitoring

A wide range of choices, including enhanced broadband networks, mobile devices and networks, remote patient monitoring, high-definition video conferencing, and EHRs, are now available thanks to IT advancements. This has created a lot of opportunities for providers of clinical workflow solutions. The adoption of peripheral medical devices has made it possible for patients to remotely monitor their vital signs at home, including blood pressure, weight, glucose levels, ECG, and body temperature (with the data automatically being sent to a nurse or physician).

Liquid Biopsy Market - The global liquid biopsy market was valued at USD 4.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass USD 18.28 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. North America liquid biopsy market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2022.

Lateral Flow Assay Market - The global lateral flow assay market size was estimated at USD 11.34 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain around USD 16.74 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. The North America lateral flow assay market size was valued at USD 4.19 billion in 2022.

Clinical Trials Market - The global clinical trials market size was valued at USD 48.68 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit USD 83.55 bn by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. U.S. clinical trials market was valued at USD 24.61 billion in 2022.

Virtual Clinical Trials Market - The global virtual clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 8.95 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass around USD 14.2 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Recent Development of the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market



In September 2022, Dash Chat, an interactive chat program developed by Relatient, enabling seamless two-way communication between staff and clients on the provider group's website. By ensuring consistent access to care, the technology enables doctors and staff to reply to routine patient inquiries quickly, while also cutting down on call volume and raising overall patient satisfaction.





In August 2022, In order to continue its continuous digital transformation, Indonesia has established a platform for integrating healthcare data. The SATUSEHAT (ONEHEALTHY) platform aims to support the implementation of additional Indonesian health system transformation pillars, including primary services transformation, referral services transformation, health resilience systems transformation, health financing systems transformation, and human resource transformation in the health sector.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Real-Time Communication Solutions Unified Communication Nurse Call Alert Systems

Data Integration Solutions Medical Image Integration EMR Integration

Workflow Automation Solutions Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions Patient Flow Management Solutions

Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Care Collaboration Solutions Rounding Solutions Perinatal Care Management Medication Administration Other Care Collaboration Solutions







By End-User

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-term Care Facilities

Hospitals





By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





