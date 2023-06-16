Coherent Chair and CEO Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Joins Business Roundtable

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that Chair and CEO Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., has joined Business Roundtable.



Business Roundtable (BRT) is an association of more than 200 chief executive officers of America’s leading companies, representing every sector of the U.S. economy. Business Roundtable CEOs lead U.S.-based companies that support one in four American jobs and almost a quarter of the U.S. gross domestic product. Through CEO-led policy committees, Business Roundtable members develop and advocate directly for policies to promote a thriving U.S. economy and expanded opportunity for all Americans.

“I am deeply honored to be invited to join Business Roundtable and its distinguished membership of American CEOs,” said Dr. Mattera. “It’s a huge privilege for Coherent to have a seat at the table in defining what’s now, next, and beyond for American economic growth. I look forward to contributing to BRT in promoting business-forward policies that support long-term innovation and economic prosperity in the U.S.”

Since 1972, Business Roundtable has served as the voice of America’s leading CEOs in Washington. Members work closely with policymakers from both political parties to advance sound economic policies to spur job creation, expand opportunity, and strengthen U.S. competitiveness.

Dr. Mattera serves on the board of the U.S.-Japan Business Council and is a member of the Cleveland Clinic Florida Regional Board of Directors.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com