Readynez Launches New GIAC Courses to Help Professionals Become Elite Cyber Security Experts
The new courses are specifically tailored to help learners prepare for and pass the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) exams.
We have designed these courses to be immersive, hands-on, and practical, so learners can acquire the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in the real world”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Readynez, a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, has announced the launch of new GIAC courses designed to help professionals become elite cyber security experts.
— Frank Hojgaard
The new courses, which are part of Readynez's extensive cyber security training programs, are specifically tailored to help learners prepare for and pass the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) exams. The GIAC certification is widely recognized in the cyber security industry as a mark of excellence and proficiency.
"We are thrilled to launch our new GIAC courses, which will enable professionals to acquire the skills and knowledge needed to become elite cyber security experts," said Frank Højgaard, CEO of Readynez. "Cyber security is an increasingly important field, and our new courses will help learners stay ahead of the curve and be well-equipped to handle the latest cyber threats."
The new GIAC courses cover a wide range of topics, including cyber defense, penetration testing, digital forensics, and incident response. They are delivered by expert instructors who are certified in their respective fields and have extensive experience in the cyber security industry.
"We have designed these courses to be immersive, hands-on, and practical, so learners can acquire the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in the real world," added Frank. "We believe that our new GIAC courses will be a game-changer for anyone looking to advance their career in cyber security."
Introducing New GIAC Courses
The new GIAC courses are designed to be interactive and engaging, focusing on practical, real-world scenarios to help prepare delegates for the real world cyber security related challenges. Some of the key GIAC training courses include:
GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH)
Duration: 5 days
GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner (GCFE)
Duration: 5 days
GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner Exam
Duration: 5 days
GIAC Response and Industrial Defense (GRID)
Duration: 5 days
GIAC Cloud Penetration Tester (GCPN)
Duration: 5 days
GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies (GFACT)
Duration: 3 days
GIAC Course Updates
In addition to launching our GIAC courses, Readynez has also updated four of their existing GIAC courses:
GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN)
GIAC Cloud Security Essentials (GCLD)
GIAC Global Industrial Cyber Security Professional (GICSP)
GIAC Security Essentials (GSEC)
These updates reflect the evolving nature of cyber threats and ensure that the courses remain relevant and up-to-date. The updated courses cover topics such as cyber threat intelligence, incident response, and cloud security, reflecting the growing importance of these areas in cyber security.
For more information about Readynez's new GIAC courses and its cyber security training programs, visit the website here.
About Readynez
Readynez is a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, offering a range of courses across a variety of IT disciplines. With a focus on immersive, hands-on learning, Readynez helps learners acquire the skills and knowledge needed to advance their careers and drive innovation in their organizations.
Frank Hojgaard
Readynez
+45 23 30 46 68
fh@readynez.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram