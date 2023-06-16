Atomic Data Names Morgan Kennedy Chief Growth and Experience Officer of Game Day Technologies

Morgan brings 15 years of experience in sports sponsorship strategy, partnership marketing, guest marketing, and finance

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Day Technologies powered by Atomic Data is excited to announce the appointment of Morgan Kennedy as chief growth and experience officer. In this newly created client-facing role, Morgan is dedicated to establishing enduring relationships between brands, venues and audiences to drive growth through the power of technology. Her core accountability is helping clients elevate the audience experience to deliver sustained profitable growth, brand vision and growth strategies, as well as audience acquisition and loyalty.

Morgan joins Game Day Technologies from Target Corporation where she most recently served as director, guest marketing strategy – partnership marketing. She was responsible for leading the company’s sports and sponsorship strategy as well as the marketing partnerships with the company’s strategic brand partners – overseeing the omnichannel strategy. With prior background in finance and wealth management, Morgan brings a sharp financial perspective that’s so essential in partnership conversations. Morgan also sits on the Advisory Council at the Harvard Business Review and serves on the board at the Sanneh Foundation.

Atomic Data’s co-owner and interim president Larry Patterson commented, “As our venue, sports, and entertainment clients look at new ways to right size and monetize their existing technology and find new investments to better serve their fans, Morgan will help lead the way. Her intimate knowledge of the sports sponsorship landscape and deep ties within the community mean our clients will benefit from a seasoned veteran working on their behalf to grow revenue. All of us at Atomic Data and Game Day Tech are very excited to welcome Morgan to the team.”

About Game Day Technologies

Too often venue technology decisions are driven by what vendors want to sell, rather than what owners want, leading to years of buyer’s remorse. Game Day Technologies powered by Atomic Data delivers what the industry has been missing—true technology activation. Game Day Technologies enables owners and teams to right size and modernize their venues, districts, training facilities, and back offices with objective, holistic technology oversight and activation. We’re objective technologists and owner advocates, delivering on-time and exceeding expectations.

About Atomic Data

Parent company Atomic Data (www.atomicdata.com) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s technology and team, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest. Atomic Data – SAFE. SIMPLE. SMART.

