Suspect Sought in an Assault With Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1800 Block of Clydesdale Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault With Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse that occurred on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the 1800 block of Clydesdale Place, Northwest.

At approximately 1:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and threatened the victim in an attempt to engage in an unwanted sexual act. The victim fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.