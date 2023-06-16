Daniel Anselmi of Guiding Empathy Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “There is a common stigma about mental health therapy that people are just paying to have a friend. While friends are emotionally invested, they are likely biased and not be able to give an objective opinion. Therapy is more than a simple rent-a-friend. There is a science behind it. There is research behind it.” This is an observation from our guest Daniel Anselmi.

Daniel Anselmi is a California Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) at Guiding Empathy Inc.

“I provide mental health therapy services for a variety of individuals and age groups,” explains Daniel. “Often times, people come to me with relationship issues, communication issues, difficulty controlling their emotions, being confused about who they are and who they would like to be.”

Daniel offers both in-person and telehealth services. He works with a broad group of individuals with diverse backgrounds and situations. The person seeking him out may be an adult, adolescent, or child. It may be an individual or a couple. It may be someone with a chronic medical condition which affects their mental health. Due to a new law (H.R. 2617) regarding Medicare that recently passed, LMFT’s like Daniel will also be eligible to work with seniors as of 2024. He works with all and does it all.

One key benefit to this MFT approach is when a client utilizes his services intending to work on one area, but then discovers supplemental areas that need work. Clients can often remain with Daniel to address these additional issues without the additional task of finding another specialist. Marriage and family therapists like Daniel have specialized training to view clients through a systemic lens – how a family shapes the individual, community and cultural influences, religion and spirituality informing a sense of self.

Daniel shifts with ease from working with religious clients and truth seekers, to pagans, agnostics, and atheists viewing the world through a humanistic lens. Remembering a meme that made the Internet rounds, “do you remember who you were before they taught you how to be?” Together clients explore with Daniel and discover what works well for them.

Above all else Daniel emphasizes empathy. “It’s not the end result, but an important component in trying to understand ourselves as well as understand other people,” notes Daniel. “One of the strategies that I employ is empathy first, problem-solving second. You can’t really help clients until they feel heard and understood. Once they are seen and felt cared for, they collaborate with the therapist to solve the problem.”

“I provide a supportive environment for clients to make their own discoveries,” adds Daniel. “Clients even do their own therapeutic activities in the office, because sometimes, it’s not just talking. For some people, it’s arts and crafts. Some people like to draw. Others explore Mixed Emotion cards. I even have some clients who talk while we play chess.”

One of the common misconceptions that Daniel mentions is that a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist is not only relegated to work with married couples. In fact, he emphasizes that he treats individuals as well as couples. Also, of the couples that work with Daniel, some are not married. They are either dating, engaged, or otherwise co-habitants.

There were factors that inspired Daniel to get into mental health. Originally inspired by a movie that he saw about troubled teens titled Lost Angels, he ended up relating to the staff more than the teenagers in crisis within that movie. After several years as a medical and radiology transcriptionist, Daniel desired to work in mental health, ultimately making it his second career. “A lot of people in my life were coming to me saying that they were comfortable telling me deeper things that were going on in their lives,” recalls Daniel. “I went to Argosy University in San Diego.”

Officially becoming licensed as an LMFT in August 2017, Daniel started working as part of a group mental health practice. Then, in November 2019, Daniel left the practice and founded Guiding Empathy Inc., established on Daniel’s principle of “empathy first, problem-solving second”. Daniel holds gratitude for the numerous clinical supervisors who helped shape his therapeutic stance and services.

“You matter,” concludes Daniel. “You have the individual right to form your own beliefs and to reinterpret situations. You have the opportunity with me to learn how the mind works and train it to work more efficiently, so that you can better manage your emotional state, as well as gain clarity about what you want and how to get there.”

