Biotech Executive Michael Smith Discusses the FDA Drug Development Process with CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies

“Immunotherapy, of course, has made a tremendous leap and I think that it will continue to do so,” said Mr. Smith. “There is the antibody drug development phase and now there is a lot of targeted immunotherapies, and I can only imagine that it will become even more specific and impressive, with respect to efficacy and safety.”

Mr. Smith also described the business benefits associated with the FDA drug development process and the required phases, “All companies are not created equal with respect to resources and what they can achieve, so it’s important to get to specific milestones that allow companies to become successful.”

Mr. Smith received a PharmD from the University of Utah and a BS in Neuroscience from BYU. He has nearly 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry having worked in senior positions in global scientific affairs, early-stage drug development, clinical development and regulatory affairs in the United States and Europe. Mr. Smith spent more than 9 years at ZARS Pharma and nearly 5 years at PRA Health Sciences. He now serves as Senior Vice President of Development for KalVista Pharmaceuticals. He also maintains an appointment as Adjunct Assistant Professor at University of Utah’s College of Pharmacy.

“It was insightful and delightful speaking with Mike,” said CancerVax CEO, Ryan Davies. “I’ve known Mike for many years and have great respect for his knowledge of both drug development and the regulatory environment surrounding new drugs. It’s been fun to watch him ascend into meaningful roles in the biotech space.”

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine to fight cancer using the body’s immune system. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with incredible precision. Like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we work with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

