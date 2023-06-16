Ballistic Protection Market Size Expected To Reach $16 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ballistic Protection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers ballistic protection market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ballistic protection market forecast, the ballistic protection global market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.79 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.75% through the forecast period.

Increasing terrorist activities are expected to propel the ballistic protection market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major ballistic protection market leaders include Avon Protection, BAE Systems, DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Rheinmetall AG, SAAB AB, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Teijin Limited.

Global Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Personal Protection Equipment, Vehicle Protection Equipment
2) By Material: Aramid, Carbon Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber And Thermoplastic, Ceramic, Other Materials
3) By Platform: Land, Airborne, Marine
4) By Application: Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial, Other Applications

This type of protection refers to body armor that serves to protect against all types of assault or defense. It shields the body and eyes from threats of all sizes, shapes, and impact velocities.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research.

