Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,723 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the 1200 block of D Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:51 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was getting in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Two of the suspects were later apprehended by MPD officers. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

 

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 18-year-old Cadae Hardy of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) Additionally, 19-year-old Malik Norman of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of D Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more