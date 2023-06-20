EPI Invests $1 Million USD in the EPI Data Center Futurist Scholarship Program
SINGAPORE, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPI, the global leader in data center training, audit & certification, is proud to announce the launch of the EPI Data Center Futurist Scholarship program, accompanied by a significant investment of one (1) million US-Dollar. This transformative initiative aims to provide aspiring professionals with the resources and support they need to acquire the specialized knowledge and skills necessary for success in the dynamic data center industry.
As the digital landscape continues to evolve at a record-breaking pace, data centers have become the backbone of today’s economy. However, the strong demand for skilled professionals capable of managing and optimizing these critical infrastructures, together with the outflow of talent due to retirement and other factors, has created a major skills gap in the industry. EPI recognizes this challenge and is committed to bridging the gap. By empowering motivated individuals with a strong foundation in data center management principles, EPI seeks to bridge the skills gap and nurture a new generation of competent and forward-thinking data center experts.
"We are thrilled to launch the ‘EPI Data Center Futurist Scholarship’ program and the $1 million investment shows we are serious about giving back to the community and do what we can to bridge the skills gap in the data center industry," said Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO for the EPI Group of Companies."
In addition to initial investment, EPI is actively seeking sponsors to contribute additional funds to expand the scholarship program reach an even greater number of aspiring data center professionals. By joining forces with like-minded organizations and individuals, EPI aims to create a sustainable and impactful program that will empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in the data center industry.
“We believe that the ‘EPI Data Center Futurist Scholarship’ program will play an important role in shaping the future of the data center industry by empowering a new generation of skilled professionals. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this program on our industry and on the lives of the scholars,” van Leent added.
Applications for the EPI Data Center Futurist Scholarship program will open on 15 June 2023. Interested individuals can visit the EPI website at https://www.epi-ap.com/content/74/844/ to learn more about the program and submit their applications. A panel of experts will carefully review all submissions and select the most promising candidates based on their passion, potential, and commitment to the field of data center management.
Organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring the program can write to support@epi-ap.com for further information.
About EPI
EPI is the world-leading Certification Body for data centers. It is a global company of European-origin offering data center expert services. With over 36 years of experience, EPI operates worldwide in over 60 countries and 130 cities through direct operations and a large partner network. EPI’s extensive range of data center services includes accredited data center and IT training; data center audit and certification on design, facility and operations; DCOS® (Data Center Operations Standard), and CRUR® (Computer Room Utilization Ratio).
EPI’s reputation has been built on delivering high-quality technical expertise with a continuous drive for excellence and innovation. Always on the leading edge, EPI has released many world-first innovations including the IT and Data Center Framework®, DCCF® (Data Center Competence Framework®), Data Center and IT Career Planning Tools, Data Center and IT Training Frameworks, DCOS®, and CRUR®.
EPI is the world’s largest provider of accredited data center training, and the leading Certification Body for data centers providing ANSI/TIA-942 and DCOS® conformity audit and certification services.
More information at www.epi-ap.com.
