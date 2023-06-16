IDEX Biometrics receives first production order for IDEX Pay complete biometric solution

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway – June 16, 2023 – IDEX Biometrics has received a volume production order totalling nearly USD 1 million from a leading European manufacturer. This represents the first scale production order for the IDEX Pay certified solution including IDEX biometric software operating system and sensor technology. The significance of this order underscores the growing market demand for biometric payment cards based on the IDEX Biometrics technology, and this production will service banks launching biometric cards in Bangladesh, India, and Turkey.



“This order is another validation of strong market demand and rapid acceleration, in line with recent announcements of banks across Europe and Asia launching biometric payment cards. Market research indicates strong consumer appetite for biometric payment cards, with over 80% of consumers globally confirming interest and willingness to pay.,” stated Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

