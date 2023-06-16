Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,725 in the last 365 days.

Executive Order No. 2023-005: On the rescission of Executive Order 2023-003 declaring a price freeze during the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Typhoon Mawar

WHEREAS, on May 22, 2023, Executive Order 2023-004 was issued declaring a state of emergency regarding Typhoon Mawar and its threat to the CNMI and,

WHEREAS, on May 23, 2023, the Governor issued Executive Order 2023-003 declaring a price freeze pursuant to the Commonwealth Disaster Price Freeze Act, 4 CMC § 5142, and the declaration of a state of emergency and,

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Executive Order 2023-003, the “price freeze shall last until rescinded, or until the declarations of emergency is terminated, whichever occurs first;” and

WHEREAS, the CNMI is no longer under an emergency declaration and products are readily available, the threat of shortages and price gouging no longer threatens our community and,

WHEREAS, the conditions necessitating a price freeze have now passed, it is appropriate to end the price freeze.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ARNOLD I. PALACIOS, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Governor by the Constitution and laws of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, do hereby rescind Executive Order 2023-003 and end the price freeze.

SIGNED AND PROMULGATED on this 16th day of June, 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor

###

You just read:

Executive Order No. 2023-005: On the rescission of Executive Order 2023-003 declaring a price freeze during the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Typhoon Mawar

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more