Executive Order No. 2023-005: On the rescission of Executive Order 2023-003 declaring a price freeze during the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Typhoon Mawar

WHEREAS, on May 22, 2023, Executive Order 2023-004 was issued declaring a state of emergency regarding Typhoon Mawar and its threat to the CNMI and,

WHEREAS, on May 23, 2023, the Governor issued Executive Order 2023-003 declaring a price freeze pursuant to the Commonwealth Disaster Price Freeze Act, 4 CMC § 5142, and the declaration of a state of emergency and,

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Executive Order 2023-003, the “price freeze shall last until rescinded, or until the declarations of emergency is terminated, whichever occurs first;” and

WHEREAS, the CNMI is no longer under an emergency declaration and products are readily available, the threat of shortages and price gouging no longer threatens our community and,

WHEREAS, the conditions necessitating a price freeze have now passed, it is appropriate to end the price freeze.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ARNOLD I. PALACIOS, by virtue of the authority vested in me as the Governor by the Constitution and laws of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, do hereby rescind Executive Order 2023-003 and end the price freeze.

SIGNED AND PROMULGATED on this 16th day of June, 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor

###