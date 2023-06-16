Global Copper Clad Laminate Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Copper Clad Laminate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Copper Clad Laminate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s copper clad laminate market forecast, the copper clad laminate market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 16.94Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global copper clad laminate industry is due to the increasing demand for automotive vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest copper clad laminate market share. Major copper clad laminate companies include Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Panasonic Holding Corporation, Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Doosan Corporation.

Copper Clad Laminate Market Segments

●By Type: Rigid Copper Clad Laminate, Flexible Copper Clad Laminate

●By Material: Epoxy Resin, Phenolic, Other Materials

●By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace And Defence, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Other End-Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Copper clad laminate refers to a particular material that is soaked in resin and reinforced with electronic glass fiber or another material before being copper-clad on one or both sides. It is widely used in electronic devices such as television, radio, computers, mobile phones, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Copper Clad Laminate Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Copper Clad Laminate Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business