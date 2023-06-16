Global Rat Model Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Rat Model Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Rat Model Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the rat model market. As per TBRC’s rat model market forecast, the rat model market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.13 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1% through the forecast period.
The rise in demand for medicines is expected to propel the rat model market demand in the coming future. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Genoway S.A., Biomere, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Transviragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Taconic Biosciences Inc., Envigo Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.
Rat Model Market Segments
1) By Type: Knockout, Outbred, Inbred, Hybrid, Immunodeficient, Conditioned
2) By Service: Cryopreservation, Breeding, Re-derivation, Genetic Testing, Quarantine Depending, Other Services
3) By Technology: Nuclear Transferase, Microinjection, Embryonic Stem Cell, Other Technologies
4) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Toxicology, Other Applications
This type of model refers to an process that uses rat functional genes, cells, tissues, and organs. These mouse models are employed to simulate both pathological and healthy conditions of the human immune system. The use of humanized rat models is crucial for preclinical research since they may be used to simulate human disease states, evaluate the effectiveness of compounds, and examine how they affect human proteins.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Rat Model Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Rat Model Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
