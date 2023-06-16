Global Car Rental Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Car Rental Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Car Rental Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s car rental market forecast, the car rental market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 136.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global car rental industry is due to The significant growth in the tourism industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest car rental market share. Major car rental companies include Enterprise Rent-A-Car LLC, The Hertz Corporation, SIXT Car Rental, Europcar Rental Company, Avis Budget Group Inc.

Car Rental Market Segments

● By Vehicle Type: Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, SUVs, MUVs

●By Booking Type: Online, Offline

●By Application: Local Usage, Airport Transport, Outstation, Other Applications

●By End User: Self-Driven, Chauffeur-Driven

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Car rental refers to a kind of service that involves the process of renting or hiring a car for a short-term period, typically ranging from a few hours to several weeks. Car rental services are typically used by travelers, tourists, or individuals who need a temporary mode of transportation for various reasons, such as vacations, business trips, or vehicle repairs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Car Rental Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Car Rental Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

