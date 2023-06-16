Việt Nam-EU defence cooperation effective: minister

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang said on Thursday that Việt Nam and the EU have effectively cooperated in defence, in line with the Việt Nam-EU Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA), the agreement between Việt Nam and the EU on the establishment of a framework for Việt Nam’s participation in crisis management activities of the EU (FPA).

The minister made the remarks during his reception for Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Việt Nam who came to say goodbye before ending his working term in Việt Nam.

Congratulated Giorgio Aliberti on his successful working term in Việt Nam, Giang highly appreciated the impressive results of defence cooperation between the two sides, particularly the dialogue on defence and security, training, UN peacekeeping, and assistance in overcoming the consequences of war.

For his part, Ambassador Aliberti highly appreciated the close cooperation between Việt Nam and the EU, affirming that their relationship has developed very strongly, and there is more potential for further development.

He cited as example the EU's cooperation with Việt Nam in COVID-19 prevention and control, and support of Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping activities.

Minister Giang believes that in his new position, the Ambassador will continue to achieve many successes, contributing to promoting the cooperative relationship between the EU and Việt Nam, for peace, stability, cooperation, and common development of the region and the world. — VNS