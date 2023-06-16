Party leader attends Central Public Security Party Committee's conference

VIETNAM, June 16 -

HÀ NỘI — The Central Public Security Party Committee yesterday held a conference in Hà Nội to review work in the first six months of 2023.

The conference was chaired by General Tô Lâm, a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, and Minister of Public Security.

The delegates unanimously assessed that since the 13th Party Congress, the world and regional situations have undergone rapid and complex changes, accompanied by unprecedented challenges that make forecasting and policy-making difficult. In such a context, the Central Public Security Party Committee has focused on leading and directing the People's Public Security force to take initiative and fulfil its responsibility of advising the Party, State, National Assembly, and Government. They have maintained strategic initiative and balance, promptly and comprehensively deployed police work, ensured social order and safety, and actively contributed to the protection of territorial sovereignty and national interests.

Since the beginning of this term, the Party Committee of the Central Public Security has successfully achieved and exceeded the goals and tasks set in all aspects of their work, following the roadmap outlined in the resolution of the 13th Party Congress. Notably, national security and the maintenance of social order and safety have achieved significant accomplishments.

The implementation process has been thorough, effective, and innovative, resulting in notable changes and setting a clear example of leadership aligned with the goals and requirements established in the resolution of the 13th Party Congress. The Central Public Security Party Committee has directed and implemented the three key tasks with "breakthrough" significance outlined in the Resolution of the 7th Central Public Security Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term, which has yielded positive outcomes and served as prominent achievements.

Speaking at the conference, General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng acknowledged and congratulated the accomplishments and contributions made by the Central Party Committee of Public Security and the Ministry of Public Security in the first half of the term.

He highly appreciated the innovative spirit, willingness to think, act, and take responsibility shown by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in leading and implementing their political duties. The committee has taken on additional tasks that go beyond their regular scope, showcasing higher political stature, influence, and impact compared to previous years.

The General Secretary particularly commended the Central Party Committee of Public Security and the Ministry of Public Security for their exemplary and leading role within the political system. They have effectively translated the resolutions of the 13th Party Congress into practical action, pioneered the renovation and reorganisation of their apparatus, restructured their cadre contingent to align with the requirements and tasks of security and order protection.

They have also set an example by actively participating in national digital transformation, administrative reform to better serve the people, and applying scientific and technological advancements in carrying out security and order protection tasks. These efforts have contributed to the establishment of e-government, digital government, digital economy, and digital society, thereby achieving a "breakthrough" in transforming the state's operations in security and order management.

Moreover, the Ministry of Public Security has deployed officers to participate in United Nations peacekeeping missions and dispatched working delegations to provide rescue, assistance, and humanitarian aid, aiding the Turkish people in overcoming the aftermath of an earthquake disaster.

At the same time, the Central Party Committee of Public Security and the Ministry of Public Security have demonstrated exemplary leadership and played a pivotal role in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also been resolute and persistent in combating corruption and economic crimes, adhering to the principle of "no forbidden zones, no exceptions."

Additionally, the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security had actively mobilised and engaged the community in the effective implementation of socio-economic development policies, ensuring social security, people's safety, human security, and improving the material and spiritual well-being of the people.

General Secretary Trọng emphasised the urgency for the Central Public Security Party Committee to focus on leading and guiding the People's Public Security force to exert greater efforts and determination in the second half of the term. VNS