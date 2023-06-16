Việt Nam affirms commitment to equal access to justice for all

VIETNAM, June 16 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam has made great progress in strengthening the legal framework, and ensuring everyone's equality before the law and in line with international standards on human rights, a Vietnamese representative told the UN General Assembly (UNGA)’s high-level debate in New York on June 15 (local time).

Addressing the session themed “Equal access to justice for all: advancing reforms for peaceful, just and inclusive societies”, Minister Counsellor Lê Thị Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, said that equal access to justice played an important role in ensuring justice and equity, contributing to the achievement of the overarching goal of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to her, in Việt Nam, free or affordable legal aid services are available to ensure equal opportunities for all people. Many programmes have been implemented to raise public awareness, eliminate discrimination, and support women, children, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities.

In order to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the administration of justice, the judicial system has been continuously strengthened. Việt Nam has also improved the capacity of its legal staff and applied technology to modernise court processes and facilitate online proceedings so that justice can be easily accessed by all citizens.

The Vietnamese representative also shared lessons learned in addressing the root causes of injustice, such as poverty and inequality, ensuring inclusive economic growth, and improving social welfare and equal opportunities so that everyone can participate in the development process.

On this occasion, she emphasised the need to intensify international cooperation, and share experiences, knowledge and resources to promote a global environment where justice is accessible to all.

The UNGA debate was chaired by Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, who is Vice President of the 77th UNGA session. — VNS