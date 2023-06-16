Inspection Commission decides on disciplinary measures against some Party organisations, members

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 29th meeting in Hà Nội from June 12-15, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.

Regarding wrongdoings by the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the central province of Thanh Hóa in the last decade, the commission said the board violated the principle of democratic centralism and working rules, and showed a lack of responsibility and lax leadership and supervision, thus letting the Party organisation of the provincial People’s Council, the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee, many organisations and individuals seriously violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in planning work, land handover, and the allocation, management and use of budget in connection with some projects, including those by FLC Group JSC and Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC).

A number of officials and Party members declared their personal assets dishonestly, violating the Anti-Corruption Law and rules set for Party members, the commission said, noting that some have been disciplined and criminally handled.

The Standing Board of the Thanh Hóa provincial Party Committee in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, the Party organisation of the People’s Council in the 2016-2021 term and the Party delegation to the People’s People in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 terms must bear the responsibility for those wrongdoings, the commission concluded.

It also identified the role of individuals, including former key leaders of the locality, in the wrongdoings.

The commission stressed that such violations were so serious that disciplinary measures needed to be taken.

It asked the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to quickly deal with the above-said wrongdoings and violations, punish concerned organisations and individuals, and report results to the commission.

As for the case relating to the Party organisation of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA), the commission decided to issue warnings against Nguyễn Ngọc Bảo, Secretary of the Party organisation and VCA President; and Lê Văn Nghị and Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, both members of the Party organisation and VCA Vice Presidents.

The Standing Board of the VCA’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025, and some other individuals were reprimanded.

The commission proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider disciplinary measures against the Party organisation of the VCA in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.

It also gave a warning against Bùi Hồng Minh, member of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Construction, Deputy Construction Minister, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises Bloc, and former Secretary of the Party Committee, former Chairman of the Members’ Council and former General Director of Vietnam National Cement Corporation.

Nguyễn Văn Dũ, Secretary of the Party Committee and former director of the radio and television station of the southern province of Tây Ninh, also received a warning for his violations of the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing his duty and implementing public investment projects.

The commission also proposed the Politburo consider disciplinary measures against Huỳnh Văn Tâm former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs; and Hoa Công Hậu, former member of the provincial Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Health for degradations in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violations of the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing their tasks.

Besides, the commission issued a reprimand to Lâm Minh Thành, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Kiên Giang, and Secretary of the Party delegation to and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, after investigations into denunciations against him found that he had violated working regulations and shown a lack of responsibility and lax leadership, letting some organisations and individuals violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in personnel work, and the purchase, management and use of biological products, chemicals and medical equipment in service of the COVID-19 fight.

It asked the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to punish organisations and individuals related to the violations, and make a report on the work.

Looking into supervision results over the Party delegation to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the delegation's Secretary and Minister, the commission said besides the prominent good work, they committed some violations and mistakes in the building, issuance and implementation of working regulations, as well as in leadership, instruction, and the personnel and emulation and reward work.

The commission asked the Party delegation and the Minister to fix the mistakes and violations in a timely manner and report outcomes to the commission.

It also pointed out violations and mistakes of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Hà Giang, and the committee’s inspection board in leadership, direction, inspection and supervision, and asked them to deal with the wrongdoings.

Also at this meeting, the commission gave opinions on a scheme amending and supplementing the inspection procedures of the Politburo and the Secretariat, and considered and decided on other important matters. VNA/VNS