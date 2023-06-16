Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Global Analysis For 2023-2032

Immunodiagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Immunodiagnostics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the immunodiagnostics market size is predicted to reach $28.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the immunodiagnostics market is due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest immunodiagnostics market share. Major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Arkray Inc., bioMérieux Inc., Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDS), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Immunodiagnostics Market Segments

• By Product: Reagents And Consumables, Instruments, Software And Services

• By Technology: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Test, Other Technologies

• By Application: Infectious Diseases, Oncology And Endocrinology, Bone And Mineral Diseases, Autoimmunity Disorders, Cardiac Biomarkers, Drug Monitoring, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global immunodiagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Immunodiagnostics refers to a diagnostic methodology that relies primarily on an antigen-antibody response for the detection of serum insulin. Immunodiagnostic tests are used to detect antibodies and parasite antigens.

