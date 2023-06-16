Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers aerospace adhesives and sealants market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aerospace adhesives and sealants market forecast, the aerospace adhesives and sealants market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.24 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.29% through the forecast period.
The increasing number of aircraft deliveries is expected to propel the aerospace adhesives and sealants market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major aerospace adhesives and sealants market leaders include H.B. Fuller, Henkel Corporation, 3M, PPG Industries Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Cytec Solvay Group, Dowdupont, Bostik, Lord Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Beacon Adhesives, Permabond.
Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market Segments
1) By Type: Adhesives, Sealants
2) By Adhesive Resin: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Other Adhesive Resins
3) By Sealants Resin: Polysulfide, Silicone, Other Sealants Resins
4) By Technology: Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Other Technologies
5) By Aircraft: Commercial, Military, Other Aircrafts
These types of sealant and adhesive used in aeronautical applications is called aerospace adhesive. These protect an airplane’s cabin, exterior, and engine area. Adhesives facilitate better stress distribution and improve aerodynamics and aesthetics while offering corrosion protection.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
