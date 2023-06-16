Aerospace Forging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Aerospace Forging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Forging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aerospace forging market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace forging market size is predicted to reach a value of $43.08 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2% through the forecast period.

An increase in global air passenger traffic is expected to boost the aerospace forging market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest aerospace forging market share. Major aerospace forging market leaders include Arconic Corporation, Bharat Forge Limited, Scot Forge Company, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Consolidated Industries Inc., Somers Forge Ltd, Pacific Forge Inc, Precision Castparts.

Aerospace Forging Market Segments

1) By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, Other Materials

2) By Aircraft: Commercial, Military, Other Aircrafts

3) By Application: Rotors, Turbine Disc, Shafts, Fan Case, Other Applications

This type of forging refers to the shaping and forming process that uses high pressure and temperature to make parts that are essential to the operation of airplanes. These types of forgings require higher levels of precision and quality than standard mechanical products.

