Williston Barracks/Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1003752

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: June 15, 2023 at 2206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School

VIOLATION: Consumption of Alcohol by Minors


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an underage drinking party that occurred late Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mount Mansfield Union High School located at 211 Browns Trace in the town of Jericho. Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Thursday night, troopers responded at about 22:06 PM and found a large number of juveniles on the property. Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



You just read:

