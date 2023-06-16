Williston Barracks/Consumption of Alcohol by Minors
CASE#: 23A1003752
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
DATE/TIME: June 15, 2023 at 2206 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School
VIOLATION: Consumption of Alcohol by Minors
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating an underage drinking party that occurred late Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mount Mansfield Union High School located at 211 Browns Trace in the town of Jericho. Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Thursday night, troopers responded at about 22:06 PM and found a large number of juveniles on the property. Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
