Williston Barracks/Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

CASE#: 23A1003752

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: June 15, 2023 at 2206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School

VIOLATION: Consumption of Alcohol by Minors





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an underage drinking party that occurred late Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mount Mansfield Union High School located at 211 Browns Trace in the town of Jericho. Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Thursday night, troopers responded at about 22:06 PM and found a large number of juveniles on the property. Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.