Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST EPISODE entitled "Let's Talk About Menopause "
I implore you to find a doctor who cares about you. I implore you to find a doctor who cares about the well-being of women - of all races, orientations, and socioeconomic backgrounds.”VALPARAISO, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford, partner at Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates in Valparaiso, IN is thrilled to announce her new episode on the TopDocs Podcast.
— Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford
Dr. Rutherford discusses the power of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) to improve the health and well-being of menopausal women everywhere. She also shares what an incredible difference using BHRT can make when it comes to controlling symptoms like weight gain and low sex drive, potentially reducing disease risk and even achieving a better state of mind.
TOPDOCS host Bill Klaproth says, “This episode was very informative. The menopausal symptoms and advancements in treatment that Dr. Rutherford spoke about are game changers in women’s lives. It was wonderful to hear about all of the choices that women I know and love now have"
Dr. Rutherford is committed to staying on top of the latest advancements in women’s healthcare and looking for the latest cutting-edge, safest, and most effective solutions for her patients.
To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out "Let's Talk About Menopause" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or I Heart Radio. https://info.weunderstandwomenpatients.com/vodcast-optin
About Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford:
Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Rutherford strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Rutherford is a trusted obstetrician-gynecologist based in Valparaiso, Indiana. She earned her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at York Hospital, York, PA. Dr. Rutherford is also a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Board-Certified Physician in the American Board of Obesity Medicine. She is a co-founder of Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates in Valparaiso, IN, and is affiliated with Northwest Health-Porter.
About The Top Docs Podcast and Show:
Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine, and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show are available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio.
