Global Bioinformatics Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bioinformatics Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers bioinformatics services market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s bioinformatics services market forecast, the bioinformatics services market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.67 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.05% through the forecast period.

The increasing use of information technology in healthcare is expected to propel the bioinformatics services market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major bioinformatics services market leaders include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN Digital Insights, Illumina Inc., DNAnexus Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Life Technologies Corporation, BGI Group, Eurofins Scientific SE, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., CD Genomics, MedGenome Labs, Fios Genomics.

Bioinformatics Services Market Segments

1) By Service: Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Drug Discovery Services, Differential Gene Expression Analysis, Database And Management Services, Other Services

2) By Specialty: Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology

3) By Application: Genomics, Chemoinformatics And Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics, Other Applications

4) By End User: Academic Institute And Research Centers, Hospital And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Other End Users

These types of services involve a wide range of computational tools, resources, and analyses utilized in bioinformatics. These types of services include the identification of connections between technical and biological variables in the study through the assessment of sample metadata, data quality control, and data normalization across samples.

