Global Bioinformatics Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Bioinformatics Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Bioinformatics Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers bioinformatics services market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s bioinformatics services market forecast, the bioinformatics services market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.67 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.05% through the forecast period.
The increasing use of information technology in healthcare is expected to propel the bioinformatics services market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major bioinformatics services market leaders include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN Digital Insights, Illumina Inc., DNAnexus Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Life Technologies Corporation, BGI Group, Eurofins Scientific SE, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., CD Genomics, MedGenome Labs, Fios Genomics.
Bioinformatics Services Market Segments
1) By Service: Sequencing Services, Data Analysis, Drug Discovery Services, Differential Gene Expression Analysis, Database And Management Services, Other Services
2) By Specialty: Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology
3) By Application: Genomics, Chemoinformatics And Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics, Other Applications
4) By End User: Academic Institute And Research Centers, Hospital And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Other End Users
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10110&type=smp
These types of services involve a wide range of computational tools, resources, and analyses utilized in bioinformatics. These types of services include the identification of connections between technical and biological variables in the study through the assessment of sample metadata, data quality control, and data normalization across samples.
Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioinformatics-services-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Bioinformatics Services Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?
Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioinformatics-global-market-report
Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-informatics-global-market-report
Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn