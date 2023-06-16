Pet Sitting Market Size Expected To Reach $ 3.94 Billion By 2027

Pet Sitting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pet Sitting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pet sitting market forecast, the pet sitting market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.26 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global pet sitting industry is due to the increase in preference for pet care. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pet sitting market share. Major pet sitting companies include A Place for Rover Inc., Best Friends Pet Care, Camp Bow Wow, Chicago Dog Walkers, DogVacay, Fetch! Pet Care, G’Day! Pet Care.

Pet Sitting Market Segments

● By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Fish, Cage Pets, Other Pet Types

● By Service: In-House Sitting, At-Care Facilities

● By Application: Day Care Visits, Dog Walking, Pet Transportation, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet sitting is caring for a pet in its home in the absence of the owner. Pet sitters are responsible for all basic animal care when their clients are away on vacation or on business.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Pet Sitting Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Pet Sitting Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



