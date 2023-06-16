Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Pricing of $59.1 Million Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 55,150,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price per share of $0.95 and, in lieu of shares of common stock, a pre-funded warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,050,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.9499, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $59.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Praxis. All shares and the pre-funded warrant in the offering are being offered by Praxis. In addition, Praxis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 9,299,690 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commission. The offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2023, subject to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Piper Sandler and Truist Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Praxis with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2023 and declared effective by the SEC on February 9, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on June 15, 2023. The final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, email: TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com, or by telephone: 1-800-685-4786.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including express or implied statements regarding Praxis’ future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the completion, and anticipated gross proceeds of the offering, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” and similar expressions that constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: risks related to market conditions; uncertainties inherent in clinical trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities; regulatory approvals to conduct trials; Praxis’ ongoing and planned preclinical activities, Praxis’ ability to initiate, enroll, conduct or complete ongoing and planned clinical trials and Praxis’ timelines for regulatory submissions; and other risks concerning Praxis’ programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Praxis’ forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on information and factors currently known by Praxis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Praxis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Ian Stone Canale Communications Ian.stone@canalecomm.com 619-849-5388